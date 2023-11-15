Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC

A few reports suggested that while a fresh pitch was originally prepared for the last-four match at the Wankhede Stadium, later it was decided to play the game on a 'used' deck in order to help Indian spinners.

However, the global governing body stated that the decision to change the pitch has nothing uncommon to it.

"Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and have already happened a couple of times.This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host," the ICC said in a statement.