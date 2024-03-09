Play Tests, earn more: BCCI triples match fee for those who play 7 or more games

"Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs," he further stated.

The BCCI also explained the module considering there could be at least nine Test matches per season.

If a player competes in up to four Tests from a possible nine per season, he would get the existing Rs 15 lakh per game while reserves draw in half of that.

However, a first eleven player will have his match fee doubled to Rs 30 lakh in case he ends up playing at least five to six games, with reserves being rewarded with Rs 15 lakh per game.

However, the moment a player is in the first XI for seven or more games in a season, he will be getting Rs 45 lakh per match with reserves getting Rs 22.5 lakh, which will be more than what the existing match fee (Rs 15 lakh) is for a playing XI cricketer.