Player found using oversized bat in county championship match; team fined 12 points

Essex have been deducted 12 points after England's Cricket Regulator found their player Feroze Khushi used an oversized bat earlier this season, the County Championship side said on Wednesday.

In a match against Nottinghamshire in April, Khushi's bat manufactured by Gray-Nicolls was examined by umpires during his innings and it failed a bat-gauge test.

Khushi scored 21 off 27 in that innings before he was asked to replace his bat. Essex went on to win the match by 254 runs, earning 20 points in the process.

"Essex submitted an appeal, raising concerns of significant and material procedural irregularities that impacted upon the sanction, which was supported by the Cricket Regulator," Essex said in a statement.

"Concerns about inconsistencies with the compliance of bat gauges in line with the relevant MCC Laws of Cricket was also highlighted, however despite these concerns, the appeal was unsuccessful."