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Players need to reinvent to keep pace with new scoring trends: RCB mentor Karthik

With 200-plus totals becoming routine this season, Karthik admitted that planning has become increasingly complex for both batters and bowlers.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 14:10 IST
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