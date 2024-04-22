Players not happy with 'Impact Player' rule, coaches feel otherwise

'That is why I am not a big fan of impact player rule, because as an all-rounder I know that they will either take a proper batsman or a bowler, not an all-rounder.'

Axar said he had already aired his views with DC skipper Rishabh Pant on the rule.

'We (Rishabh), Dada (Sourav Ganguly) and Ricky (Ponting) have talked about it. I can play early, but if you want to give the chance to young player, then you have to give them their position, but because of that (Impact Sub rule) I have to come down the order.'

Australia great David Warner feels the 'Impact Sub' rule has diminished the role of an all-rounder to some extent from T20 cricket.