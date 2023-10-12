Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for victory against Afghanistan in World Cup

India continued their winning run with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the World Cup here on Wednesday.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 20:08 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian cricket team for its win over Afghanistan in the World Cup.

"After a memorable win in their opening match against Australia, our cricket team continues their excellent performance with an impressive win against Afghanistan in the World Cup. Congratulations to the team," he said in a post on X.

India continued their winning run with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the World Cup here on Wednesday.

Chasing 273 to win, Rohit Sharma went on a six-hitting spree, smashing an 84-ball 131 to record the most number of centuries in World Cup history, while Ishan Kishan (47), Virat Kohli (55 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (25 not out) chipped in with use contributions as the hosts romped home in 35 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 20:08 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiCricket World CupICC World Cup

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT