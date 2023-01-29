PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

PM Modi congratulates India women's U-19 team

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 22:06 ist
India U-19 team lifts the T20 World Cup trophy. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian team for its "special win" as it bagged its maiden ICC title in women's cricket by lifting the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup.

 "Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win... They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," he tweeted.

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.  

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

