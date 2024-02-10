Political uncertainty casts shadow on PCB leadership with Mohsin Naqvi's appointment

"His nomination was put forward by the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, after receiving assurances from the two major political parties that they would refrain from inserting their own candidate into the top position at the PCB."

However, with the surprising election results favoring Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Independent candidates backed by PTI securing a majority in parliament, the source said the situation has become intriguing for the PCB.