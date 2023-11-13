Ponting bats for Labuschagne in Australian team in place of Stoinis in semifinal vs South Africa

Ponting has backed Labuschagne to be in the playing eleven for the semifinal match and wants batting all-rounder Stoinis to be dropped. Stoinis has had an ordinary campaign with both bat and ball so far, scoring 87 runs at an average of 21.75, while taking four wickets at 35.75 from six World Cup matches.