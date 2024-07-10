Pooja Vastrakar will be crucial for India in T20 World Cup: Mandhana

"Also, the confidence that the WPL has given has got them in that space. But it's a calculated big call that we have thought about. It's a lot to do with what we feel that can win us a lot of matches rather than just one or two. I won't say that there would be a lot of shuffling." Not the way we wanted to end series: Laura Wolvaardt

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt felt that her batters failed to judge the pitch and adapt to the conditions.