Pooran's fifty takes LSG to 176/8 against KKR

The match is taking place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 21:30 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Nicholas Pooran hit a half century to take Lucknow Super Giants to 176/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The match is taking place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

More to follow...

IPL
Indian Premier League
Cricket
Sports News
KKR
LSG

