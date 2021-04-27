Post-Australia, Mohammed Siraj has been a different bowler

A ready smile and the Dakhini Urdu dialect are integral parts of Mohammed Siraj's endearing personality. The Hyderabadi, who was more comfortable posing questions to batsmen than facing any from journalists at the start of his IPL career, is quite at ease behind the mic now. And all it took for this welcome transformation was one impressive tour Down Under earlier this year.

Siraj, who was given a debut in the absence of the injured first-choice pacemen, was one of the main architects of India's famous 2-1 Test series win over Australia. With 13 wickets in three Tests he was India's highest wicket-taker and third overall behind Australia's Pat Cummins (21) and Josh Hazlewood (17) who both appeared in all four matches of the series.

It's obvious that post Australia series he is a different bowler. The diffidence has made way for confidence. Siraj, however, credits his hard work during the first Covid-forced lockdown in India for his transformation as a bowler.

"To be honest, during the lockdown before the last IPL (in the UAE), I worked very hard on my fitness and bowling during that time," he said during an interaction. "The last IPL was very important for me because the previous two editions hadn't gone too well for me. My performance wasn't up to the mark, so in that sense it was important that I did well the last time around."

Siraj also acknowledged the guidance he received from former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in his marked improvement.

"When I joined the team (in the UAE), there was Dale Steyn with me. I worked a lot with him, especially on how to swing the new ball. My performance against KKR in the first game was good and that boosted my confidence."

Also read: My dream is to be the highest wicket-taker for India, says RCB's Mohammed Siraj

Siraj has been Virat Kohli's go-to man with the new ball now, and that's a testimony to the progress the right-arm quick has made. He hasn't taken many wickets but he has choked the batsmen in the power play with an economy rate of 6.47, preventing the rival teams from getting a good start.

Siraj has always been a good red-ball operator as his record in Ranji Trophy and India 'A' matches amplify, but he has managed to be as effective with the highly-demanding white ball.

"I just worked on my line and length which is helpful in Test cricket as well as in white ball cricket. I bowled a lot at a single stump because it helps you get an idea about your length and line. That has helped me a lot to develop as a white ball bowler."

So much so that Kohli handed him the last over with 19 runs needed for Kolkata Knight Riders to win. You may say 19 runs are defendable but when someone as devastating as Andre Russell is at strike and you have a past record of getting hammered by the same batsman, it can be a nerve-racking experience.

Siraj was so intimidated by Russell's hitting that he ended up bowling a second beamer to him and the umpire promptly told Kohli to take his bowler out of attack at Chinnaswamy in 2019. Russell on that day went on to make 13-ball 48 to power KKR home from an improbable position. In their first match this edition, though, Siraj redeemed himself by keeping Russell quiet.

"I came into the 2019 edition of the IPL lacking in both experience and confidence," Siraj said, comparing his debut season and the ongoing season. "But having played at the international level and learnt from senior players, I'm more confident now. Last time (in 2019 against KKR) I went for a lot of runs, but this time, I weighed in with my experience and bowled with confidence."