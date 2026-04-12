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Potential ban looms over Rajasthan Royals manager for using phone in dugout

"Bhinder has indeed breached the protocol of Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) as cell phones are banned in the dugout during match," a BCCI official confirmed.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 07:14 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIPLRCBRajasthan RoyalsBCCI

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