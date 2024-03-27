Prasanna's impassioned appeal drilled reality into us

It wasn't a great start as Vijayakumar got out first ball. And there was a big shout for LBW against me; those days I used to bat at No. 3. I thought it would have missed the leg because (Abdul) Ismail would swing the ball big. But many thought it was out, the umpire didn't agree, and who walks for an lbw appeal? Brijesh (Patel) and I had a big partnership (166) after that. He got a hundred (106) and I got a big one as well (162). Given our partnership, we were 281/3 at one stage, we should have had a bigger total on the board but we thought the 385 we posted was good enough because we had Prasanna and Chandra. Bombay had a formidable batting line-up with Sunil (Gavaskar), Ajit (Wadekar), (Ramnath) Parkar, (Eknath) Solkar, (Ashok) Mankad, (Milind) Rege... It wasn't easy but a couple of breakthroughs turned the match around. The way Prasanna got Sunil... I would say it's one of the best balls I have ever seen in my career. And then Sudhakar (Rao) running out Wadekar was another crucial moment. We took a handy lead, and qualified for the final based on first-innings lead.