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Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal star as India complete sweep against Afghanistan

Chasing for a clean sweep, India kicked off at 5/0 after Hashmatullah Shahidi (102) was penalised for running on the pitch.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs Afghanistan

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