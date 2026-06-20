Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal star as India complete sweep against Afghanistan

<p>An experimental India had not put a foot wrong over the last fortnight against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a>, making the most of their rich reservoir of talent. While it was a trope the visitors would have hoped to change, it was again the recurring theme in the final <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odi">ODI</a> as India extinguished the little spark shown and completed a 3-0 whitewash.</p>.<p>After Prasidh Krishna’s memorable day’s work, producing a flawless display of fast bowling en route to a career-best five-for, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stroke-filled unbeaten hundred powered India to an authoritative nine-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. </p>.<p>Prasidh ended with figures of 5/23 in 8.2 overs -- his maiden ODI fifer -- as India skittled out Afghanistan for 218 in 44.2 overs. Chasing for a clean sweep, India kicked off at 5/0 after Hashmatullah Shahidi (102) was penalised for running on the pitch. </p>.India complete 3-0 sweep with thumping 9-wicket win over Afghanistan.<p>Jaiswal pounced on any hint of width and hit three boundaries against Azmatullah Omarzai (0/26) in the first over. The Afghans did not read the signs and kept feeding him loose balls and copped severe punishment. </p>.<p>Jaiswal then shifted to another gear as he flicked and pulled Fareed Ahmed (0/55) all over the park. He soon reached his fifty in 38 balls, batting with flair and intent in equal measure. </p>.<p>On the other hand, Rohit Sharma (79), while not at his regal best, saw through a tricky period but took over in his inimitable manner when he hooked Ziaur Rahman (0/21) for six to find his groove. </p>.<p>Rohit unfurled some shots that made batting a fascinating viewing and reached his 95th fifty-plus score in ODIs in 47 balls with a sweep to fine leg.</p>.<p>The Rohit party eventually ended when he miscued a short delivery off Mohammed Nabi (1/47) to deep mid-wicket as the Mumbai duo stitched a 170-run first-wicket stand. </p>.<p>Jaiswal’s ambition to make a statement eventually led to a second ODI hundred with a six over extra cover while Shreyas Iyer (20 not out) concluded the final rites in 28.4 overs. </p>.<p>Earlier, with the game played on a red-soil strip that offered considerable bounce, Indian quicks exploited the conditions well. Play and miss was a familiar feature as Gurnoor Brar (1/49) and Prasidh troubled the batters with movement off the surface.</p>.<p>Prasidh got the better of Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s (5) previously fluent bat, then opened up and took Rahmat Shah's (5) leading edge to Rohit to have Afghanistan 26/2.</p>.<p>He then kissed the outside edge off Ibrahim Zadran’s (11). Darwish Rasooli’s (1) strange call to play a calamitous shot when Afghanistan were tottering handed Prasidh his fourth of the spell.</p>.India v Afghanistan | 'Five-star' Prasidh Krishna rocks visitors.<p>When it felt like the shutters were going to be pulled down early, Afghanistan launched a fightback through Omarzai (50) and Shahidi (101), the duo forging a 105-run partnership for the fifth wicket.</p>.<p>After Prince Yadav (1/38) broke the partnership, Mohammad Nabi (21) joined his captain and further continued to steady the ship with another fifty-run stand while Shahidi’s fight transformed into a century.</p>.<p><strong>SCORE BOARD</strong> </p><p><strong>AFGHANISTAN</strong> </p><p>Gurbaz c Rohit b Prasidh 5(7b 1x4) Zadran c Rohit b Prasidh 11(18b 2x4) Rahmat c Rohit b Prasidh 5(15b 1x4) Shahidi c Shreyas b Prasidh 102(131b 13x4 1x6) Darwish c Shreyas b Prasidh 1(5b) Omarzai c Prasidh b Prince 50(56b 5x4 2x6) Nabi b Gurnoor 21(23b 1x4 1x6) Rashid c Prince b Harsh 5(7b) Ghazanfar (run out) Gill 1(1b) Fareed (run out) Gill 0(0b) Rahman (not out) 1(7b) Extras (LB-5 NB-4 W-7) 16 TOTAL (all out 44.2 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Gurbaz) 2-26 (Rahmat) 3-28 (Ibrahim) 4-36 (Darwish) 5-141 (Omarzai) 6-196 (Nabi) 7-205 (Rashid) 8-206 (Ghazanfar) 9-206 (Fareed) Bowling: Gurnoon Brar 8-0-49-1 Prasidh Krishna 8.2-2-23-5 Prince Yadav 7-0-38-1 Nitish Kumar Reddy 6-0-42-0 Harsh Dubey 7-0-38-1 Washington Sundar 8-2-23-0</p><p><strong>INDIA</strong> </p><p>Rohit c Atal b Nabi 79(69b 9x4 3x6) Jaiswal (not out) 110(86b 14x4 3x6) Shreyas (not out) 20(19b 2x6) Extras (pen 5 W-6 LB-2 NB-2) 15 TOTAL (for 1 wkt 28.4 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-170 (Rohit). Bowling: Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-26-0 Ziaur Rahman 4-0-21-0 Fareed Ahmed 5-0-55-0 AM Ghazanfar 3-0-15-0 Rashid Khan 7-0-53-0 Mohammad Nabi 7.4-1-47-1 Result: India won by 9 wickets. PoM: Prasidh Krishna. PoS: Series: India won the 3-match series 3-0. </p>