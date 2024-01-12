Prasidh likely to miss rest of Karnataka's Ranji tie

Bengaluru: Prasidh Krishna is likely to miss the rest of Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat owing to an injury he picked up on Friday.
The pacer, who missed most of the last season due to a lumbar stress fracture, only just returned to competitive cricket. He has since made his Test and Twenty20 International debuts for India.
The 27-year-old has been touted as the next big bowling export from Karnataka, but given his landing mechanics, injuries were always going to be a concern.
At the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, he pulled up in his follow-through and walked off the field after bowling 14.5 overs for two wickets and 62 runs.
Ramesh Rao, the manager of the Karnataka team, said it was an injury to his left quadriceps, and he was being tended to by the physios.
He also revealed that since the bowler is contracted with the Indian team, and since India A happens to be playing a two-day game against England A, Prasidh will be looked after by the Indian team physio.
A member of the support staff confirmed the nature of the injury, and noted that the results of the MRI will be made available to the team in a couple of days. "... but we are most likely not going to bowl tomorrow so that gives him some time to recover. Still, we won't take a decision until we get the report."
Should the injury be significant enough, he will be asked to report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation.
Karnataka are already without pacer Vidwath Kaverappa due to India ‘A’ duties, meaning the bulk of the pace load will be shouldered by V Koushik and Vyshak Vijaykumar.
But this latest injury concern is also likely to put paid to Prasidh's hopes of being named in India's Test squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The series starts on January 25.