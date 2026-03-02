Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Precocious Smaran R lives up to the hype, raises hope

Barring a couple of innings where he failed to cash in on, he looked in complete control of his game with season’s aggregate of 950 runs at an average of 86.36 sat comfortably against his name.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 18:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 18:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji TrophySmaran R

Follow us on :

Follow Us