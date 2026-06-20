Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pressure situations have taught me a lot as captain: Tilak Varma

Despite the significance of the summit clash, Tilak insisted that his team would not alter its approach.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 15:17 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs Sri Lankatilak varma

Follow us on :

Follow Us