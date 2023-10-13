Pressure will be on India, says Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali

Asked if that streak would have an impact in the game on Saturday, Ali said: "Records are meant to be broken and we too are looking forward to breaking this jinx of not having beaten India in a 50-over World Cup."

"It is India who will be under pressure as it is their home ground with fans turning up to support them. There is always pressure in a big game like this but we will try to gain momentum early in the proceedings and win the contest," he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).