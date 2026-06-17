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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan | Prince Yadav makes debut as visitors bowl first

India handed an ODI debut to LSG's rookie fast bowler Prince Yadav while for Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami are also making their first appearance.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 07:38 IST
sportsSports NewsShubman GillIndian Cricket teamCricketLucknowIndia vs Afghanistan

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