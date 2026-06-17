India vs Afghanistan | Prince Yadav makes debut as visitors bowl first

<p>Afghanistan won the toss and put India into bat in the second One-day International (ODI) at Lucknow on Wednesday.</p><p>The hosts are leading the three-match series, following their comfortable seven-wicket victory in the rain-truncated first ODI at Dharamsala.</p>.India vs Afghanistan: Shubman Gill & Co to continue experimentation.<p>India handed an ODI debut to LSG's rookie fast bowler Prince Yadav while all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy missed because of a quadricep injury. </p><p>The hosts also brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal while Prasidh Krishna and Harsh Dubey miss out. </p><p>For the visitors, Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami are making their debuts.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.</p><p><strong>Afghanistan:</strong> Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.</p>