Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad for South Africa series

As of now, the extent of Rohit's injury is not very clear after he sustained a hit while taking throw-downs from team's specialist Raghavendra aka Raghu

  Dec 13 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 19:28 ist
India's captain Rohit Sharma. Credit: IANS Photo

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from the Test series against South Africa due to an injury, BCCI said on Monday.

India A captain Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit in the squad.

 

"Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI said in a tweet on Monday.

