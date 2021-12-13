Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad for South Africa series

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from the Test series against South Africa due to an injury, BCCI said on Monday.

India A captain Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit in the squad.

NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

"Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI said in a tweet on Monday.

