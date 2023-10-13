Proteas pile more misery on Aussies

During the course of the day, the broadcaster thought it poignant to showcase some of Australia’s greatest moments in the World Cup. There obviously is plenty of material available because they have won the whole thing five times over.
On cue, visiting journalists from Down Under sat in that reverie for long because what was happening beyond the television set and on the field at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday wasn’t to their liking.
It wasn’t so much that Australia had lost their second successive World Cup game by 134 runs against a rather impressive South Africa. This was more about the way in which they went about the game itself.
Besides turning up to the marquee event with more-or-less their Test squad, they also seemed to be playing the format from memory. Well, that could be because most of the members of this team were present at the 2019 World Cup, and some from even before.
Granted, that’s not good enough reason to change it all up, but the Australians have to realise that they are workmen from the industrial age milling about cluelessly in the electric age.
The game has moved on, and they aren’t going to catch it unless they make some changes in the months and years to come. Basically, take a leaf out of England’s book and do a 360.
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (fifth from right) celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis.
REUTERS
Take this game for instance: they were so thoroughly outplayed by South Africa - who will be the first to admit that they aren’t as rounded a team as they would like to be - that it was an embarrassing watch.
They won a good toss and opted to chase, a valid call, but their bowlers were so out of it that they ended up conceding 311 runs for seven wickets in 50 overs. Truth is, they actually did well to pull South Africa back after dropping six catches.
Quinton de Kock’s second century in as many games, an encore of the cracker from a few days ago against Sri Lanka, gave South Africa the template to build on. Temba Bavuma’s boring but useful consumption of 55 deliveries for 39 runs also played a part in setting it up.
Once there, South Africa relied on cameos from Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen to get to past the 300-run mark. But they should have had at least 350 on board given their start.
Australian bowlers, who were apathetic for the most part, did come into their own in the last ten overs, managing to stifle the runs with a range of slower deliveries on a pitch which was beginning to get spongy.
Luckily for Australia, there was some dew which came on to get the ball rolling again. It’s one thing for the conditions to aid you, it’s another entirely for you to know how to exploit it. That’s where Australia got it all wrong in the chase.
It was strange to see one of the best in the business crumble, aided partly by Kagiso Rabada’s fire, the way that they did.
A couple of interesting, but ultimately right, DRS calls from third umpire Richard Kettleborough did vex Pat Cummins’ men, but that’s not reason enough to let go of the big picture.
Frankly, it seems like they didn’t have a big picture coming into the tournament. The Australians at the moment are just going through the motions, and there’s nothing to suggest that they will magically come together under the spell of pedigree and relive the halcyon days.
And so, the Australian journalists went back to watching videos of old, this time on YouTube, while their current team ended up bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs. How the mighty have fallen.