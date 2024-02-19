Protective Rohit plays down hype around Jaiswal

Rajkot: You can tell that the Indian team is trying really hard to insulate Yashasvi Jaiswal. It makes sense because the boy is but 22 years old and Indian cricket has seen many a talent, from Mumbai no less, slip through the cracks.
When you come from where he has come from, when you go on to become a household name through domestic cricket, and then end up with 861 runs from seven Tests at an average of 71.75, including a couple of double-centuries, it’s a lot.
Rohit knows this all too well which is why when the Indian skipper was asked to comment on Jaiswal, he said: “Jaiswal… I won’t say anything about Jaiswal. Everyone is talking about him. Let him play. He is playing well, it’s good for us and he is in good form. I am not going to say much more than that. Itna bas hai abhi ke liye (this should be enough for now).”
He didn’t hold back when it came to Sarfaraz Khan though. Perhaps that’s because the 26-year-old has been part of the domestic system for nearly a decade now and is far more exposed to fanfare for far longer.
"I haven’t seen Sarfaraz Khan bat much but whatever I have heard of him from Mumbai players, I have been told that he has scored runs in difficult situations for Mumbai,” said Rohit. “That shows the mindset with which he plays and how he approaches the game. We had no plan or discussion with him because I was told by his Mumbai team-mates that it is better to leave him free and he will do the job.”
The bowlers too did theirs because, with 40-odd overs left in the innings, even Rohit didn’t expect that they would be able to bowl them out.
“I thought the game would go to the fifth day,” he said. “We had only 40 overs to bowl today and we thought 130 overs to get them out will be quite comfortable. More than runs, it was how many overs we needed to get them out. By no means did I expect that it will get over by this evening.”
Talking about the satisfaction of winning this Test given the precarious situation they were in the first hour of the opening day, the Mumbaikar said he was torn between the victory in Visakhapatnam and the one here.
“Even the Vizag Test was very much in balance for both teams when they started batting in the fourth innings. When there is not much in the wicket, you know one partnership can put pressure on the opposition but both Vizag and this Test were satisfying,” he said. “Both Test wins were important in the context of the series, having lost the first game after coming close to winning that one as well.”
Rohit on Ashwin
"When you lose your most experienced bowler, especially in the middle of a Test match, it’s not easy. But family comes first. When we heard the news, there was no second thought in our minds. (We felt) he should do what he feels is right and obviously, he wanted to be with the family which is absolutely the right thing to do and good on him to make a way and come here and be part of the team on this day. Shows his character and the kind of person he is… wanting to give this team his everything. We were happy to have him back."