Proud Bharat focused on the job

India may have lost the opening Test but Bharat said the five-match series is like a marathon and the India team is confident of scripting a win. “After the (Hyderabad) game, the atmosphere is absolutely relaxed. They (seniors) told us not to panic, which we (youngsters) are not. But then the instruction is very clear it's a long Test series and we have played a lot of series like this in the past. And we as individuals have to focus on good things and things which we want to do well and do in the coming Test games. Everything is chill and relaxed and looking to do well as a team. That's the message from captain and coach. We are confident about it.”