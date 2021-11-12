PSG player arrested over teammate's attack denies involvement: Statement

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo denied on Friday any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, in her first public statement about the incident that saw her detained by police this week.
Diallo, 26, "hopes that judicial authorities conclude their investigation quickly and is sure that this will end up showing her complete and total innocence," a statement issued by her lawyer said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16
'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws
26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather
Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning
Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives
Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'