PSG player held over teammate's attack denies role

PSG player arrested over teammate's attack denies involvement: Statement

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Nov 12 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 22:25 ist
Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo. Credit: IANS Photo

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo denied on Friday any involvement in a street attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, in her first public statement about the incident that saw her detained by police this week.

Diallo, 26, "hopes that judicial authorities conclude their investigation quickly and is sure that this will end up showing her complete and total innocence," a statement issued by her lawyer said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

Sabarimala temple all set to welcome devotees on Nov 16

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

'Kurup' review: Fairly engaging despite flaws

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

26 people killed in Sri Lanka by extreme weather

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

 