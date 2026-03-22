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PSL will be held from March 26, but no spectators allowed: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said it had also been decided that the latest PSL edition will be restricted to two venues — Karachi and Lahore.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketPCBPSLmohsin naqvi

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