Pujara bounces back to score half-century; India lead South Africa by 110 runs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 14:24 ist
India batter Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the second innings of the second Test against South Africa. Credit: AFP Photo

Cheteshwar Pujara bounced back from dismal performances in his last few innings to score a half century in the second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at Johannesburg.

Pujara's 62-ball fifty took India to a toal of 137, extending the visitors' lead over the Proteas by 110 runs.

His strike partner Ajinkya Rahane was at the cusp of a half century with 43 runs off 63 balls.

More to follow...

Cheteshwar Pujara
India
South Africa
Cricket
Sports News

