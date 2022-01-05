Pujara bounces back to score half-century; India lead South Africa by 110 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara bounced back from dismal performances in his last few innings to score a half century in the second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at Johannesburg.

Pujara's 62-ball fifty took India to a toal of 137, extending the visitors' lead over the Proteas by 110 runs.

His strike partner Ajinkya Rahane was at the cusp of a half century with 43 runs off 63 balls.

More to follow...

