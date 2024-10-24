Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Pune Test : Lack of water bottles leaves fans angry during, MCA apologises

Vehicles carrying water to the stadium, which is located in the outskirts of the city, were reportedly delayed due to heavy traffic during morning hour.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 12:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 12:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us