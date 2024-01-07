Punjab fight back but Karnataka hold edge

Hedge, who made his name in age-group cricket as an all-rounder, was guilty of one-dimensional bowling. He just kept firing the ball in at pace and Abhishek and Prabhsimran easily picked him, not just for singles but boundaries as well. There wasn’t any flight or inclination to alter the length despite going for runs. Although he bagged the wicket of Naman Dhir late in the day after the batter played a false shot to a loose ball, he leaked 54 runs in 13 overs.