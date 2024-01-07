Punjab fight back but Karnataka hold edge

When the Karnataka selectors announced the state squad for the opening two Ranji Trophy games, it was apparent the novice spin attack was the weak link. Although seasoned off-spinner K Gowtham was the joint highest wicket-taker last season for Karnataka with 31 scalps, the wise men felt time was ripe to blood the youth. So they picked orthodox left-armers Shubhang Hegde and Rohit Kumar AC and off-spinner Shashikumar K.
Out of the three chosen, Hegde and Rohit got the nod for the seasoning-opening game against Punjab here at the KSCA Stadium while Shashikumar, deemed excess to the squad, was released rightly for the Col CK Nayudu game against Hyderabad in Mysuru. The 22-year-old Hegde, playing his fifth first-class game, and the 23-year-old Rohit, making his debut, were obviously carrying enormous pressure on their slender shoulders.
It was day three of the contest and Hegde and Rohit were tasked to do the heavy lifting, like is the case normally in first-class games across the country. With Karnataka declaring their first innings at 514/8 in 140 overs an hour before lunch for cushion of a mammoth 362-run lead, the burden seemingly felt light for a new-look spin attack.
The stage was perfectly set for them to showcase their talent and make an impression against a Punjab side that had been under the pump for two and half days. Sadly, they couldn’t and the visitors, bolstered by Prabhsimran Singh’s exact 100 and a free-flowing 91 from his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, took stumps at 238/3 in 68 overs. Although Karnataka are 124 runs ahead and still in a good position to pull off an outright victory, they’ll be peeved at letting Punjab off the hook.
Yes, the pitch had considerably flattened out without much natural wear and tear and Prabhsimran and Abhishek batted with plenty of fire in their bellies but the rawness and nervousness was clearly evident in the way Hedge and Rohit operated.
Hedge, who made his name in age-group cricket as an all-rounder, was guilty of one-dimensional bowling. He just kept firing the ball in at pace and Abhishek and Prabhsimran easily picked him, not just for singles but boundaries as well. There wasn’t any flight or inclination to alter the length despite going for runs. Although he bagged the wicket of Naman Dhir late in the day after the batter played a false shot to a loose ball, he leaked 54 runs in 13 overs.
Local boy Rohit, who drew strong cheers every time he got the ball in hand, also appeared clueless. With no senior spinner by his side to guide him, he ended up spraying the ball over the place and was carted around mercilessly by Abhishek for three sixes and a four in one over. He ended up conceding 53 runs in 10 overs.
Realising their plight, skipper Mayank Agarwal summoned part-timer R Samarth who was more effective than the duo. Knowing whatever he does is a lottery, Samarth gave the ball plenty of air and loop, hoping Abhishek and Prabhsimran will fall prey to his trap. Abhishek did, completely missing the line of a classic off-spinner to be castled. Samarth did threaten for more but couldn’t add more wickets to his collection.
While transition is an unavoidable facet of sports, could Karnataka selectors have picked a seasoned name for some handholding that youngsters need when they graduate to the big stage? The two spinners have another opportunity on the final day to prove the selectors right or else pacers will have do the bulk of the work.