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IPL 2026 | Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over rate vs CSK

The last season's runners-up PBKS secured their second sucessive win, defeating five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Friday.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 05:51 IST
Sports NewsCSKChennai Super KingsIPLShreyas IyerPunjab Kings

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