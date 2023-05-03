Punjab Kings score 214/3 against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings post 214/3 in IPL against Mumbai Indians, Livingstone smashes 42-ball 82

More to follow...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2023, 21:21 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 21:28 ist
Liam Livingstone. Credit: PTI Photo

The Punjab Kings have posted a score of 214/3 in their IPL match against the Mumbai Indians.

English allrounder Liam Livingstone has impressed with the bat, scoring a 42-ball 82.

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
IPL
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings

Related videos

What's Brewing

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

 