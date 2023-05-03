Punjab Kings post 214/3 in IPL against Mumbai Indians, Livingstone smashes 42-ball 82

The Punjab Kings have posted a score of 214/3 in their IPL match against the Mumbai Indians.
English allrounder Liam Livingstone has impressed with the bat, scoring a 42-ball 82.
More to follow...
