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Punjab Kings register highest-ever run chase in IPL history against Delhi Capitals

PBKS now have six wins from seven matches with one match being a rain washout in Kolkata.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 14:43 IST
sportsCricketIPLDelhi CapitalsPunjab Kings

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