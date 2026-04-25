Punjab Kings register highest-ever run chase in IPL history against Delhi Capitals

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-conolly-priyansh-guide-punjab-kings-to-54-run-win-over-lucknow-super-giants-3973842">Punjab Kings</a> continued their red-hot form this IPL season and bettered their record of the highest ever run chase, defeating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-dc-bowler-lungi-ngidi-leaves-in-ambulance-after-head-injury-during-match-newsalert-3980822">Delhi Capitals </a>by six wickets, here on Saturday.</p><p>Chasing 265, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26b; 9x4, 5x6) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17b; 2x4, 5x6) unleashed their beast mode, putting on a 126-run opening stand in just 6.5 overs, posting season's highest power play score of 105/0.</p>.<p>They lost three wickets in quick succession but skipper Shreyas Iyer, made full use of his repreives, to anchor the record chase with seven balls to spare.</p><p>He remained unbeaten on 71 (36 balls; 3x4, 7x6) as PBKS kept their unbeaten run intact.</p><p>PBKS now have six wins from seven matches with one match being a rain washout in Kolkata.</p>.Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul becomes 1st Indian batter to score 150 runs in IPL.<p>PBKS held the record for previous highest successful run-chase in the history of IPL when they had chased down Kolkata Knight Riders 261/6 in 2024 edition. This is also the highest successful chase across all T20s.</p><p>Earlier, KL Rahul smashed a career best unbeaten 152, the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, while Nitish Rana also struck big (91) as Delhi Capitals piled up a daunting 264/2 after opting to bat. Rahul's 152 was the third highest score overall in the IPL.</p><p>Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 264/2; 20 overs (KL Rahul 152 not out, Nitish Rana 91). Punjab Kings ZZ (Priyansh Arya 43, Prabhsimran Singh 76, Shreyas Iyer 71 not out). PBKS won by six wickets.</p>