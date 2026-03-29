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Punjab Kings’ Vyshak embracing Impact Player role ahead of Gujarat Titans clash

PBKS are set to kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31 and Vyshak threw light on the conversations with the coaches in the pre-season camp.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 18:42 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 18:42 IST
sportsCricketGujarat TitansPunjab KingsIPL 2020

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