<p>Bengaluru: Bowling at the death is among the toughest jobs in T20 cricket, but for Punjab Kings pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar, operating at one of the most crucial junctures of the game is an "opportunity" and a "great challenge". </p>.<p>While the Karnataka man might not be guaranteed a start in a PBKS side that looks to outbat their opposition, he is likely to be summoned as an Impact Player, a ploy they used last year. </p>.<p>"I really enjoy bowling at the death and I've been doing it all along,"Vyshak told DH in an interaction arranged by Punjab Kings. </p>.<p>"So if there is another opportunity, then I will take it as a good opportunity rather than taking pressure."</p>.<p>PBKS are set to kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31 and Vyshak threw light on the conversations with the coaches in the pre-season camp. </p>.<p>"As soon as I joined the camp, the coaches spoke about my role in this team. It is simple and similar to what happened last year. I might get the ball anytime in the 20 overs and I just have to be ready. That is the mindset."</p>.<p>With the hurried and unknown nature of an Impact Player, clarity about his role has been paramount for Vyshak in implementing his plans. </p>.<p>"Whatever challenges or decisions we take, if we don't have clarity, it doesn't go well. That's how I see it. If I'm clear about what I'm supposed to do, that is where most of the results are in my favour. And for me, it is about being clear and being given that clarity of plan no matter the result." </p>.<p>Vyshak also credited India pacer Mohammed Siraj's pep talk during his time in Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the change in his attitude and approach towards bowling in white-ball cricket. </p>.<p>"I had done well in the first game and suddenly in the next, I went for a lot of runs. And I was like, what is happening? That is when Siraj came and said that no matter what happens in life, you will have to remain constant and have your emotions in control. That was one of the best pieces of advice for a fast bowler. I have been following that."</p>.<p>Having gone down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 final by six runs, Vyshak hopes PBKS could exact a "sweet revenge" and feels there would be a no better place than the M Chinnaswamy stadium. </p>.<p>"We have spoken about it. We have visualised it. I'm pretty sure we're going to do that (winning the IPL). And nothing like coming to Bangalore and doing it. If we can play against RCB and win the trophy, nothing like it as it will be a sweet revenge." </p>