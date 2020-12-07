Pure ability got Pandya into the team in 2016: Kohli

Hardik Pandya's match-winning knock of 42 runs off 22 balls fired India to a six-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday and helped the men in blue clinch the three-match T20 International series in Sydney with a secure 2-0 lead. The all-rounder was duly presented with the 'Player of The Match' and received plaudits from his skipper Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation interview.

Hindustan Times in a report quoted the Indian skipper as saying that Pandya was brought into the senior team in 2016 based on "pure ability" and "raw talent." He added that now was the time for the 27-year old to step up his game within the next five years and transform into a finisher and a"bankable player" who can " win you games from anywhere." Kohli described Pandya as a highly competitive and skilfull player who plays with "all his heart."

Kohli also showered praise on the team effort that helped clinch the series, hailing the manner in which his men rose to the occasion and chipped in, in the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who were being benched to manage their workload. He was also delighted by the way that the young players in the squad had seized their opportunities.

Filling in for Bumrah, T Natarajan -- who is on his maiden tour with the senior team -- produced clinical performances with ball, with a turnover of 3/30 in the first T20I and 2/20 in the second. According to Kohli, match fitness and the ability to limit Australia's total helped India clinch the series.

India will look to continue this fine form into the final T20 International series match on Tuesday, and carry over their momentum to the four-match Test series which begins on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.