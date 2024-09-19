PVV emerge champs

Bengaluru: Poorna Vikasa Vidyalaya emerged victorious in the KM Ramprasad Shield for U-16 inter-school II division final with a 78-run win over The Sports School.
Batting first, PVV could only muster 161 runs in 39.3 overs, with Atharv S Deshpande scoring an unbeaten 55. Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath chipped in with 27, and Jnana Prabhu P (4/32) was the stand-out bowler for The Sports School.
In reply, The Sports School were bowled out for 83 as Dhyaan, along with and Nikhil S Gowda (2/2) dictated proceedings.
Brief scores: Final: Poorna Vikasa Vidyalaya: 161 all out in 39.3 overs (Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath 27, Atharv S Deshpande 55 n.o.; Jnana Prabhu P 4-32, Shreyas Indian 2-13, Tanshh Krishna M 2-30) bt The Sports School: 83 all out in 36 overs (Athreya Bhat 28; Dhyaan Mahesh Hiremath 3-13, Nikhil S Gowda 2-2).
Published 19 September 2024, 17:56 IST