Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Questions over Rohit & Kohli SHOULD BE SET ASIDE

The two seniors, who have long shared little more than a professional relationship as teammates, now seem to have found genuine support in each other.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 08:48 IST
sportsCricket newsVirat KohliRohit SharmaIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us