A batter who turned into a spinning great

"The only way you can find an answer for that is if you had a time machine, me playing and then whether the result would've been different," he began. "It's always disappointing not to play a particular game for your country when you know you're bowling well and all that. Again, I would definitely make peace with it saying the team definitely took the decision in the best interest of the team. I don't think any captain or any coach really wants to leave out a player who is really of use in that particular game. From their perspective, they would've thought they made the best decision at that point of time. Even though you're disappointed, you'll have to come around to the fact that it is a team game and sometimes maybe someone else will play that game. Look, not a lot of teams around the world have what India has. The person who is taking my place is Ravindra Jadeja. He's been batting pretty well, as you see his averages with the bat. That's where he outscored me in those games. The team believes that he's been batting pretty well and bowling might not be that much of a factor because of the pitches we might play on in England and sometimes in SA. Yeah, so I'd say I'd make peace with that."