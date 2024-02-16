R Ashwin withdraws from ongoing Test against England due to family emergency

Ace off-spinner R Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test match between India and England citing family emergency, a BCCI release stated late on Friday.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," the BCCI release stated.

Earlier on Friday, R Ashwin had become only the second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets.

