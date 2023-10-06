Rachin has arrived on the big stage

You can take an Indian out of India, but you can’t take India out of the Indian.
Well, it’s a bit more complicated in the case of Rachin Ravindra because the 23-year-old of Indian origin was born in Wellington, so one could argue the case.
But, the truth is, he looks about as Bengaluruean as anyone that age walking the streets of Church Street on a Saturday evening: an intentionally unruly mop of hair, a clean-shaven face, a lean physique, and a generally carefree demeanour even if sneering somewhat.
While that’s the immediately observable aesthetic, the Indian in him is best noticed when he is with a bat in hand.
That he’s a left-hander does contribute to the easy-on-the-eyes portrayal, but Devon Conway - his partner on Thursday night - was of the southpaw variety too, and he looked nothing of that sort.
Conway had the inner South African in him slapping and pulling with plenty of jerkiness to his movement, and it’s something we have all gotten used to over the course of the last few years where he has amassed runs though he never seems like he would. Conway’s batting is all about efficacy and angles.
Rachin, at the other end, is all flow and timing. That’s to hardly say he didn’t throw the kitchen sink at some deliveries, he only has so much power in his still-to-strengthen hands.
Those wrists though. That footwork though. The cheekiness though. It’s all too reminiscent of Indian southpaws. So much so that former Indian skipper Anil Kumble likened him to Yuvraj Singh.
That might be a bit of a stretch given how green Rachin is to international cricket, but purely on optics, it’s as good a parallel as any.
It was a similitude which only grew in agreeableness in the wake of his maiden international century. With his unbeaten 123 from 96 balls, including eleven fours, and five sixes, the boy best known for the portmanteau in his first name, announced his arrival.
‘Rachin’, the name, was the handy work of mother Deepa Ravindra. She knew her club-cricket-playing husband - Ravindra Krishnamurthy - would enjoy the Easter egg when he does find out. Turns out, Ravindra had no idea until later that Deepa had borrowed the ‘Ra’ from Rahul Dravid and the ‘chin’ from Sachin Tendulkar to come up with the name.
“It had a nice flow to it so I went with it,” Ravindra had said in an interview a while ago. “I had no clue it was a combination of those two greats until much later.”
The fact that the Kannada-speaking family migrated to New Zealand in the 90s only to have their son achieve his third milestone in India in 2023 is quite remarkable.
The first was his Twenty20 International debut in September 2021.
The second was his Test debut against India in Kanpur a month or so later.
Third… Thursday night.
“Yeah, I think a hundred is always special, but I guess in terms of being able to perform in India is pretty cool,” said Rachin during the post-match press conference. “I think it's cool to have the Indian roots. It was nice to have my parents there watching and they flew over from New Zealand. So, it’s cool to have that moment and obviously, it's always nice coming to India I have a sense of family connection whenever I'm in Bangalore and being able to see my grandparents and stuff so yeah, it's pretty cool.”
The more he speaks, the more obvious it becomes that he’s as Indian as they come, what with the shoulder shrugs and head movements and eyes darting every which way and the self-deprecating humour.
Sure, there’s the accent from Wellington and the cultural extension too - of course, he is adamant about his Kiwi leanings - but look at him long enough and you’ll feel a vibe that is irrevocably Bengalurean.
It’s like walking down Church Street and bumping into someone you may not know, but feel like you do. That, to most, is what home feels like.