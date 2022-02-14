Raees Muhammad of famed Raees clan passes away

Raees Muhammad, the only member of the famous Muhammad brothers cricket family who couldn’t play for Pakistan, passed away here on Monday.

His younger brother and Test cricketer, Sadiq Muhammad confirmed that Raees, 89, had passed away after an illness.

"Raees bhai passed away early this morning," he said.

Raees is the second eldest of the five Muhammad siblings four of whom played Test cricket for Pakistan with two of them, Hanif and Mushtaq also captaining the national team.

The Muhammad brothers who migrated from Junagadh in India to Pakistan in 1947 carved a unique place for themselves in International and Pakistan cricket history.

Wazir the eldest at 92, Hanif the most famous of the four and Mushtaq and Sadiq all played for Pakistan in Test cricket with the latter three also appearing together in a Test in the 60s.

Raees, who played 30 first class matches, never got a chance to play for Pakistan although he was well known as a top batsman and leg-spinner who toured with eaglets and other sides.

Wazir who is based in Birmingham is said to be the oldest living Pakistan cricketer now.

