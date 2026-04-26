<p>Lucknow: In a rare and dramatic moment, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata-knight-riders">Kolkata Knight Riders</a>’ wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, on Sunday, was given out for obstructing the field during their Indian Premier League clash against Lucknow Super Giants here.</p>.<p>Raghuvanshi was not happy with the decision and even argued his case with the on-field umpires, but the Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter had to eventually accept the call made against him.</p>.<p>On the final ball of the fifth over from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi nudged one towards mid-on and set off for a run. However, a few paces down, he was asked to turn back by Cameron Green.</p>.<p>While he also stepped into the ‘danger zone’ on the pitch while turning back, Raghuvanshi came in line of the throw from Mohammed Shami with the ball hitting his body as he put in a dive to make the crease.</p>.IPL 2026 | SRH eclipse Sooryavanshi’s third-fastest IPL ton for 5-wicket win over RR.<p>The third umpire Rohit Pandit accepted Shami and LSG’s appeal for Raghuvanshi obstructing the field and declared the KKR batter out, which left the visitors reeling at 27 for three after five overs.</p>.<p>KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen arguing with the fourth umpire neat the team dugout as Raghuvanshi threw his helmet in frustration.</p>