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Raghuvanshi adjudged out for obstructing the field during LSG-KKR IPL clash

On the final ball of the fifth over from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi nudged one towards mid-on and set off for a run
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:29 IST
Sports NewsKKRCSKCricketIPLLSG

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