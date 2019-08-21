Rahkeem Cornwall: gentle giant on the verge of a debut

India and West Indies begin their sojourn in the inaugural World Test Championship on August 22. The Windies have a special debutant in their squad- a spinner who goes by the name of Rahkeem Cornwall. The moniker 'gentle giant' suits him perfectly; Cornwall is six foot six and weighs around 140 kilograms. In the modern age of cricket, where the players are expected to sport six-pack abs and half look like a supermodel on a shoot, Cornwall stands out with his bulky frame.

But do not make the mistake of underestimating him due to his size. Cornwall's journey to the West Indies team has been one of consistency and hard work. Since making his first-class debut in 2014, the Leewards Island all-rounder has picked 260 wickets at an average of 23.9 and scored 2224 runs in just 55 matches. In the 2018-19 West Indies championship season, he ended up as the highest wicket-taker with 54 scalps, at an average of just 17.68.

“The feeling is great, it’s something I’ve been pushing to achieve for a long time,'' said Cornwall, in an interview with Cricket West Indies. And indeed it has been a long time coming. For someone who has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, a maiden call-up at the age of 26 seems a bit late. But as the saying goes, 'better late than never'. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work over the last couple of months. I've always pushed myself. I feel I can go on and I think the on-field results I’ve achieved have shown the progress I’m making,” Cornwall added

He also loves Test cricket. “I believe the Test format suits my game because of the consistency a player needs over a long period of time to be successful and I’ve enjoyed that challenge so far in my career playing First-class cricket,” he says in the interview.

However, a debut might still be some time away because the West Indies have settled on Roston Chase as their spinner. Cornwall is also a batting all-rounder like Chase so skipper Holder may not opt for both in the starting XI. That does not undermine what the Antiguan has achieved though. And the man has a simple agenda in mind if he is picked.

“The feeling would be great if I was picked in the first test. I just would want to go out and perform and don’t disappoint my friends and family."