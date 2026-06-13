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Homesportscricket

Rahmanullah Gurbaz credits Gautam Gambhir’s inputs for rapid century against India

Gurbaz said he is always motivated to do well for his country.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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