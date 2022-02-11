Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

K L Rahul and Axar Patel were ruled out of India's T20 series against West Indies, to be played in Kolkata from February 16, BCCI said in a statement on Friday.
Rututaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda are named as replacements. Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during 2nd ODI on February 9 and Axar has resumed the final stage of rehabilitation after recovering from Covid-19, BCCI said.
More to follow...
