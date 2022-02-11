Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 11 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 18:39 ist
K L Rahul and Axar Patel Credit: PTI/AFP

K L Rahul and Axar Patel were ruled out of India's T20 series against West Indies, to be played in Kolkata from February 16, BCCI said in a statement on Friday. 

Rututaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda are named as replacements. Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during 2nd ODI on February 9 and Axar has resumed the final stage of rehabilitation after recovering from Covid-19, BCCI said. 

More to follow...

