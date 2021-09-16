Rahul can be groomed as a future India captain: Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels K L Rahul is captaincy material and should be groomed as a future leader of the Indian cricket team.
Gavaskar made the comments after Virat Kohli announced that he would step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup. Rohit Sharma is set to take over from Kohli.
"It's a good thing that the BCCI is looking ahead. It's important to think ahead," said Gavaskar on Sports Tak.
"If India are looking to groom a new captain, then KL Rahul can be looked at. He has performed well. Even now in England, his batting was very good. He has been performing well in IPL and 50-overs cricket as well at the international stage. He can be made vice-captain."
Rahul captains Punjab Kings in the IPL.
"He has shown very impressive leadership qualities in the IPL. He hasn't let the burden of captaincy affect his batting. His name can be taken into consideration,” added Gavaskar.
