Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian men's cricket team

Rahul Dravid has been appointed the Head Coach of Indian Men's Cricket Team, BCCI said on Wednesday.

The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, the Cricket board said.

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," the cricket legend said after the announcement.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach - Team India (Senior Men) More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2021

The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri’s successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

"Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Dravid's appointment.

"With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said.

More to follow...