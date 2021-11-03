Rahul Dravid appointed Team India head coach

Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian men's cricket team

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 03 2021, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 21:05 ist
The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. Credit: AFP File Photo

Rahul Dravid has been appointed the Head Coach of Indian Men's Cricket Team, BCCI said on Wednesday.

The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand, the Cricket board said.

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," the cricket legend said after the announcement.

The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri’s successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

"Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Dravid's appointment.

"With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said.

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

sports
Sports News
Rahul Dravid
Cricket

What's Brewing

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Sports must unite, not divide

Sports must unite, not divide

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

 