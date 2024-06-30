Rahul Dravid finally gets his redemption

Dravid is a winner in the strictest sense of the word. He was built for success, and so when he didn’t find that trophy for all those years, it must have stung.

He says he doesn’t live in the past and redemption isn’t something he was after. In that moment, though, you saw the tears welling up in him and from others around him. He shook the trophy some more almost as if to say ‘take that!’, to say ‘thank god’, to say ‘finally!’.

"He, more than any one of us, deserved that trophy,” said Rohit Sharma at his final press conference as India’s T20I captain. “What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years, I think this was the only thing that was left in his cabinet. I am very happy with all of us on behalf of the entire team that we could actually do this for him. You saw how proud he was and how excited he was. Really grateful to the occasion for this to happen as well.”

Life has an interesting way of coming full circle. It takes time sometimes, 17 years in this case, and sometimes it doesn’t even come around, but when it does, one must take time to sit in the moment, bask in the glory, and extend a warm embrace to all the moments in between.