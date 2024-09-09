Rahul Dravid highlights importance of club cricket structure

Bengaluru: Former India cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid outlined the importance of club cricket in building the requisite skill sets for a budding player here on Sunday.

Speaking during an event commemorating the golden jubilee of Mount Joy Cricket Club, Dravid mentioned how things have changed since his club cricket days, highlighting the rising standards in the domestic circuit.

“Karnataka cricket will be strong when club cricket will be strong. If you look at Indian cricket today, it is extremely strong, and one of the reasons is talent comes from anywhere. If you go back to the time of GR Vishwanath or during my career, most of the talent came from big cities. But today boys are coming from all over the country.