Rahul Dravid likely to coach Team India on Sri Lanka tour

After working as an advisor to the Indian Cricket Team in 2014 on the England tour, Rahul Dravid will once again work with the team later this year on the Sri Lanka tour, according to a report by ANI.

Dravid will be coaching the limited-overs team that is scheduled for a six-match series against Sri Lanka, while Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Vikram Rathour would be in England at the time with the Test Team.

Rahul Dravid became the head of the National Cricket Academy in 2019. Also, he has been working with the U-19 team and the boys on the 'A' Team since 2015.

The team for the Sri Lanka series is to be announced later this month, and the matches in the series are scheduled for July 2021. At the same time, the Virat Kohli-led team would be in England for the five-match test series.