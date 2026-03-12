<p>Former India captain and T20 World Cup winning coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Dravid">Rahul Dravid</a> is set to be honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) annual Naman Awards on March 15. </p><p>The award is in recognition of his monumental contribution to Indian cricket. </p><p>Dravid, who was an instrumental part of the Indian batting line-up that also boasted<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sachin%20Tendulkar"> Sachin Tendulkar</a>, Sourav Ganduly, V V S Laxman and Virender Sehwag through the second half of 1990s and most of the 2000, is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a>-based batter made his Test debut at Lord's and grinded his way to 95, missing out on a well-deserved ton. However, over the next 16 years and 164 matches, Dravid smashed 36 Test centuries and accumulated 13,288 runs at an incredible average of 52.31. </p>.Shubman Gill set to be named Cricketer of the Year at BCCI annual gala.<p>In ODIs, the 53-year-old slammed 10,889 runs in 344 matches, including 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries, making him among the few to amass more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. </p><p>He also represented India in a solitary T20I match in 2011, where he smashed three sixes in a row at Manchester.</p><p>Among his best knocks include the famous come-from-behind win against Australia at the Eden Gardens where he and Laxman forged a partnership that not only gave India a massive lead after following-on, but also ended Steve Waugh-led team's dominant 16-match winning streak. Walking in at No. 6 in the second innings, Dravid scored 180 to frustrate the Aussies. </p><p>Two years, later in Adelaide, he also smashed a stunning double ton and followed it up with an unbeaten 72 to drive India to an outstanding win on the Australian shores -- the first in 22 years. </p><p>In the following year in 2004, Dravid hammered his highest Test score of 270 against Pakistan in Multan to seal India's only Test series win in the neihbouring country. </p><p>Even at the fag-end of his career in 2011, Dravid impressed with three centuries and smashed 461 runs in four matches even as India were drubbed 0-4 on the tour to England. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026| 'Thank you Rahul and VVS': Gambhir lauds contributions of Dravid and Laxman .<p>It was on this tour -- his final in England -- that Dravid finally got his name on the Lord's Honours Board with a stellar century after having missed it by just five runs 16 years ago. </p><p>He also holds the record for the joint second-fastest 50 for India in ODIs. </p><p><strong>Coaching stint</strong></p><p>Following his retirement in 2012, Dravid tried his hand at commentary before moving to coaching. </p><p>He was appointed as the Under-19 and India A coach in 2015, guiding the team to the final in 2016 and to a title in 2018. After stepping down in 2019, Dravid went on to become the chairman of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, citing more family time. </p><p>However, in 2021, he was appointed as the head coach of the senior Indian men's team where he formed a formidable alliance with skipper Rohit Sharma. </p><p>During his tenure, India reached the 2023 Cricket World Cup final and ended a long ICC trophy drought by winning the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.</p><p>Earlier this week, his successor Gautam Gambhir dedicated India’s historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph to Dravid during the post-match press conference.</p><p>“Look, first of all, I think I should dedicate this trophy to Rahul bhai. Because what Rahul bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such a good shape, I have to thank him for everything he’s done during his tenure,” Gambhir said.</p>